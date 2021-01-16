Graham Fire Department reports first fire death in the city in more than 10 years

The cause of the home fire was determined to be combustible materials left in close proximity to a heating source.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A person died due to injures from a house fire in Graham Saturday.

According to the Graham Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on W. Market Street.

A family member living next door reported that the house was on fire and someone was trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to pull the person from the home and they were taken to the hospital for treatment where they later died.