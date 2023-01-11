House fire leaves two people without a home in Forsyth Co.

No firefighters or residents were injured in the fire. Fire officials have not determined the cause of the fire.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A home became a total loss after a fire in Belews Creek early Wednesday morning.

The Belews Creek Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on the 7200 block of Belews Creek Road in Forsyth County. The first units arrived on the scene at 2:54 a.m. to find a home with significant fire involvement.

All residents of the home were able to safely evacuate before the fire department arrived.

Fire personnel from Belews Creek Fire Department and several assisting departments were able to bring the fire under control at 3:45 a.m. with the help of about 30 firefighters.

The Belews Creek Fire Department was assisted by units from the Walkertown Fire Department, Piney Grove Fire Department, Walnut Cove Fire Department of Stokes County, Forsyth County Emergency Services-Fire Division, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

No firefighters or residents were injured in the fire.

Two people have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Fire officials do not know the cause of the fire at this time.

