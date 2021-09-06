3 people taken to hospital after Browns Summit house fire

The fire happened at a home on Locust Grove Drive.

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — Three people are in area hospitals after a house fire in Browns Summit Monday morning, Guilford County fire officials said.

Officials said firefighters were called to the home on Locust Grove Drive around 7:15 a.m. after it caught fire.

The deputy fire chief said three people who were inside the home have been taken to area hospitals. We don't know their conditions at this time.

The fire is out and investigators are now going inside the home to find out what caused the fire.

#BREAKING The Northeast fire department in Brown Summit is investigating a house fire. The deputy fire marshal says 3 people have been taken to area hospitals. No confirmed deaths at this time. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/YGtZEhD0fD — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) September 6, 2021

The call came in at about 7:15 this morning to a home on the 700 block of Locust Grove Dr. The fire is out. Investigators are now going into the home to determine the origin and cause. pic.twitter.com/r45UFs2Wuj — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) September 6, 2021