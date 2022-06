The Winston-Salem Fire Department said the road is temporarily closed as they work to put out a fire.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A house fire broke out in Winston-Salem Saturday, according to fire officials.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted about a house fire on the 200 block of Oak Summit Road.

Officials said the road is temporarily closed as firefighters work to put out the fire.

INCIDENT ALERT - Structure Fire: 200 Block of Oak Summit Road. Fire Attack in progress. Road is closed. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/E1ZJwbdPsC — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) June 11, 2022

