House covered in flames on Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem fire crews were on the scene battling a large house fire Sunday morning.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A house caught on fire in Winston-Salem Sunday morning.

It happened on the 2700 block of Patterson Avenue, according to a tweet from the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

No one was in the home at the time.

Fire crews were working to put out massive flames in the early hours of the morning.

Fire officials said no one was injured and no one was displaced.

This investigation is ongoing.

