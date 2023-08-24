House fire on Tucker Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro fire crews are at the scene of a house fire on Tucker Street Thursday morning.
Fire officials said the fire was contained to one room. Twenty-nine firefighters were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m.
Crews don't know how it started, but said fortunately, no one was inside.
Crews had the fire under control in under 20 minutes.
We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more information.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.