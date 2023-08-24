House fire on Tucker Street in Greensboro

Fire officials said the fire was contained to one room.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro fire crews are at the scene of a house fire on Tucker Street Thursday morning.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to one room. Twenty-nine firefighters were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m.

Crews don't know how it started, but said fortunately, no one was inside.

Crews had the fire under control in under 20 minutes.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more information.

