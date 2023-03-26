House fire in Winston-Salem displaces 5

Luckily, no one was hurt.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Five people were displaced due to a house fire in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department (WSFD).

The fire department tweeted about the house fire at 5 p.m. Firefighters were on the scene at the 400 block of Horace Mann Ave.

Units assigned to the fire are E6, E1, E8, E18, E4, L18, L1, RS1, Air 1, S7, R1, B3, and B4.

Five people were displaced from their home, according to WSFD. Luckily, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

