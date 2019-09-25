NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A house got stuck on a highway in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday.

CBS affiliate WBTW says the incident happened in the area of Sea Mountain Highway and Highway 17.

According to WBTW, the house was able to be moved around 12:45 pm.

Tim Moriarty

