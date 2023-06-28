NC House passes bill banning gender-affirming care for minors

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that will put new limitations on how healthcare professionals treat transgender children, according to CBS 17 affiliate.
The bill was approved by a House vote of 67-46.
The North Carolina Senate approved the bill Tuesday.
The bill prohibits medical professionals from doing surgical gender transition procedures on minors and prescribing, providing, or dispensing puberty-blocking drugs or cross-sex hormones to minors with some exceptions.
State funds will not be able to cover those treatments either.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.