NC House passes bill banning gender-affirming care for minors

Restrictions on access to gender-affirming care for transgender youth have now passed in the House and the Senate.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that will put new limitations on how healthcare professionals treat transgender children, according to CBS 17 affiliate.

The bill was approved by a House vote of 67-46.

The North Carolina Senate approved the bill Tuesday.

The bill prohibits medical professionals from doing surgical gender transition procedures on minors and prescribing, providing, or dispensing puberty-blocking drugs or cross-sex hormones to minors with some exceptions.

State funds will not be able to cover those treatments either.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.