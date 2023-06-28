x
NC House passes bill banning gender-affirming care for minors

Restrictions on access to gender-affirming care for transgender youth have now passed in the House and the Senate.
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that will put new limitations on how healthcare professionals treat transgender children, according to CBS 17 affiliate

The bill was approved by a House vote of 67-46.

The North Carolina Senate approved the bill Tuesday. 

The bill prohibits medical professionals from doing surgical gender transition procedures on minors and prescribing, providing, or dispensing puberty-blocking drugs or cross-sex hormones to minors with some exceptions. 

State funds will not be able to cover those treatments either.

