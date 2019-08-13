GREENSBORO, N.C. — Senate Leader Phil Berger and state House Speaker Tim Moore made stops in the triad today.

They visited North Carolina A&T to promote a $36 million budget investment. The money would be used for capital projects, doctoral programs, and research grants on the campus.

They also stopped by UNCG to learn about plans for an $84 million expansion and renovation of the Jackson Library on campus funded through the General Assembly’s bipartisan state budget.

Representative Moore stopped by our station afterwards and we asked him about the state budget stale mate.

Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the original budget proposal back in June because he feels it doesn't provide proper funding for state health care.

Moore agreed it is an important topic but it shouldn't be holding up lawmakers from passing a budget.

It's been seven weeks since the budget deadline and lawmakers still have not come to an agreement.