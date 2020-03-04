GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hey Triad, how you doing? What we're going through is unprecedented and it's bringing up new feelings in all of us.

Perhaps you're longing to be inside your favorite restaurants and bars again. Or you're stressed trying to help the kids with all that school work. Or you're overjoyed because you finally found a store that has toilet paper or a new way to connect with your friends.

We want to know: How are you Triad? Just call 336-379-5604 and leave a voicemail. The recording could be used for future stories. Stay safe and we all hope you're holding up well.

