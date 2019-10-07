GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 wanted to know specifics when it comes to violent crime across the Triad, so we reached out to different police and sheriff's offices to gather the crime numbers.

GREENSBORO

The Greensboro Police Department provided crime statistics for both the full year of 2018, the year to date in 2018, and year to date in 2019.

RELATED: Greensboro Mom Was Shot Twice in Head While Kids Were in Car: Autopsy

The homicide rate in Greensboro is up 31 percent so far this year compared to this time last year. This time last year there had been 19 homicides, whereas so far this year there have been 21.

Business armed robbery is at a 24 percent decrease in Greensboro so far this year compared to this time last year. There have been 71 business armed robberies so far this year, compared to 94 at this time last year.

There have been more individual armed robberies this year so far compared to July of 2018. There have been 170 reported armed robberies of individuals. That's a 31 percent increase from July of 2018, which had 130.

The City of Greensboro has information posted on their website pertaining to crime data. You can also use the crime mapping tool to find out what has occurred in any given area of the city.

WINSTON-SALEM

In 2018, the city of Winston-Salem saw 26 homicides, 103 rapes, 410 robberies and 1,865 aggravated assaults.

5-Year-Old Boy Killed By Random Bullet Identified: Winston-Salem Police

So far in 2019, Winston-Salem has seen 12 homicides, 59 rapes, 178 robberies and 1,103 aggravated assaults, according to crime incident data provided by the Winston-Salem Police Department.

BURLINGTON

Burlington Police say there's been one homicide so far in 2019, which had three victims. There have also been 20 robberies and 10 kidnappings so far this year.

Burlington Police say there have been 121 aggravated assaults. This number includes other types of assaults without intent to kill.

'It Still Feels Like a Dream I Haven’t Woken Up From,' Friend Mourns Loss of Men Killed in Burlington Shooting

ALAMANCE COUNTY

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says violent crimes can be both targeted and random. WFMY News 2 obtained violent crime data for Alamance County from the beginning of 2018 until now.

In Alamance County in 2018, there were no homicides, 7 armed robberies and 18 kidnappings, according to the sheriff's office.

For 2019, one person has been murdered in Alamance County so far this year and there have been 7 armed robberies and 19 kidnappings.

Byron Tucker with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office says you can protect yourself by being aware of your surroundings.

"Folks may want to think about self-defense classes offered in their community," he said, "They may want to take advantage of 'active shooter' training if offered in the community or through employers."

FORSYTH COUNTY

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says there have been 2 homicides so far in 2019. There have been 69 aggravated assaults, 15 robberies and 3 strongarm robberies in 2019.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office data from 2018 includes the numbers for violent crimes including murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.

The number of people that were murdered in Forsyth County dropped each year from 4 in 2014 to 1 in 2017. The number of murders went back up to 2 in 2018.

The number of rapes in Forsyth County increased from 16 in 2014, to 20 in 2015, but dropped to 14 in 2016 and 13 in 2017. In 2018, the number of rapes went back up to 23.

Forsyth County saw the number of robberies go up from 41 in 2016, to 42 in 2017, but aggravated assault dropped from 224 in 2016 to 219 in 2017.

WFMY News 2 will continue to update this story as new information comes in.

Other stories to check out:

'They Ran My Cards Up to the Tune of $7,000,' Greensboro Man Says Suspects Went On Lavish Shopping Spree At His Expense

'It Was a Matter of Centimeters.' 14-Year-Old Clipped in the Ear, Bullets Fly Through Pillows as Greensboro Homes Shot Up

Greensboro Mom Was Shot Twice in Head While Kids Were in Car: Autopsy

NC man arrested, charged after former NFL player Anthony Wright shot in Concord

'I Heard Bam Bam Bam!' 14-Year-Old Found Shot to Death Near Greensboro Park: Police

Burlington Police Use Facebook Memes to Remind People to Lock Their Cars