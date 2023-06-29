How could the Supreme Court ruling on Affirmative Action impact local universities?

The SCOTUS found Affirmative Action unconstitutional. Ruling college admissions, based on the consideration of race, are a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday's ruling from the US Supreme Court reverses a decades-old precedent that race could be one of many considerations when it comes to college admissions.

In a 6-3 and 6-2 ruling on two cases, Justices found Affirmative Action violated the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The cases that were heard by the nation's highest court involved The University of North Carolina and Harvard University.

Professor Theodore Shaw with UNC Chapel Hill says that less than 2-percent of applications to UNC had any consideration based on race.

And today's ruling could have a negative impact on enrollment and diversity on campus.

Supporters of the ruling say this will give some students more opportunity.

"It's going to be much harder for these institutions to maintain the diversity that they have had in recent years," said UNC law professor Theodore Shaw.

A supporter of the ruling said, "it is my hope to see a renewed college admission system that recognizes and rewards the multi faceted talents a different perspective that each individual can bring."

Experts say this decision will require colleges and universities to find new ways to diversify their campuses.

But what could some of those changes include?

"We might see colleges and universities put more weight where did you go grow up? advance degrees? what zip code did you grow up in," said legal expert Jessica Levinson.