The day has (almost) finally arrived – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to tie the knot in a wedding ceremony viewed around the world.

NEWS ENTERTAINMENT: All Things Royal Wedding

The ceremony takes place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle and begins at noon but you'll need to set your alarm clock.

WATCH THE ROYAL WEDDING ON WFMY NEWS 2

That means it starts at 7 a.m. ET. But the coverage on WFMY News 2 will start hours before the event beginning around 4:00 a.m. You can also watch it on www.wfmynews2.com and on the WFMY News 2 Mobile App: Apple Users, Android Users

ROYAL WEDDING DETAILS

The royal wedding sees 600 guests join the couple at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle as they exchange vows, 200 of whom will join them to party into the night.

KEEPING WITH TRADITION

Meghan and Harry are keeping to tradition by spending the night before their wedding apart.

The dress is also a secret — another tradition. Ms. Markle's arrival will be a big reveal for followers of fashion — the design of her dress will be kept under wraps until she emerges in her gown on the way to the chapel, but it's rumored that Ralph & Russo are the designers.

ROYAL PROCESSION

Some 1,200 members of the public will dot the grounds of Windsor Castle as royal couple arrive and leave for their carriage procession, some are representatives of charitable organizations, others are community heroes.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding invites unveiled

PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding invites unveiled Lottie Small uses the die stamping press at the workshop of Barnard and Westwood who are printing the invitations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on March 22, 2018 in London, England. 01 / 10 Lottie Small uses the die stamping press at the workshop of Barnard and Westwood who are printing the invitations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on March 22, 2018 in London, England. 01 / 10

The guest list includes no politicians. Neither President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama nor Canadian PM Justin Trudeau will attend, nor will British Prime Minister Theresa May — the wedding is not a state occasion.

ROYAL COUPLE'S FIRST KISS

Rather than taking place at the altar, the couple's first kiss as husband and wife is likely to be as they appear on the West Steps after the ceremony, surrounded by their families.

Order of events for the wedding (per the Royal Family): (all times set in ET)

• Guests will arrive at the castle between 4:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

• Members of the Royal Family will arrive either on foot or by car at 6:20 a.m. Queen Elizabeth is expected to arrive last.

• Around 6:20 a.m., Markle will leave her overnight location and travel to the castle with her mother. She will meet the rest of the wedding party before proceeding to the chapel.

• The ceremony will begin at 7 a.m. at St. George's Chapel

• At the conclusion of the ceremony at 8 a.m., the couple will travel by open-air carriage to the reception at St. George's Hall.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY