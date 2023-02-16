"It's where virtual meets real life." | How Greensboro's subreddit is connecting people

WFMY's Manning Franks gives a crash course about Reddit and explores how the Greensboro's subreddit is connecting the city's people.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Redditt is a social media platform that prides itself as a place where people can dive into their hobbies and interests by meeting like-minded individuals on the internet.

It's a place where you join one of the thousands of communities on the site and post or comment on that form.

In addition, if you like something, you can up-vote it! Conversely, if you disagree, the downvote option is always right there.

One of these communities, or subreddits, is right here in Greensboro! With over thirty thousand members, the GSO subreddit is a place where many people come to ask local questions such as:

“What's the best restaurant in Greensboro?”

“Dentists in Gso?"

“Does Greensboro have tech jobs?”

The discussions go on and on and on!

Established in 2010, the GSO subreddit is an incredibly active and engaging forum that is redefining how a community is found – people schedule regular meetups, find similar interests, and connect on a deeper level.

A couple of the members had a variety of reactions to what this corner of Reddit meant to them.

“Super useful if you’re new to the city,” one user said.

"Definitely a good tool that is underutilized in the Greensboro area”, said another.

"It’s basically Nextdoor, but excluding the unimportant stuff," joked one other user.

And finally, perhaps others see it as the opportunity for a deeper connection, because as user Bobby_Globule said, “It’s where virtual meets real life in a way.”

When you have your next question about the city or just want to hear about anything going on, keep your eyes peeled on the GSO subreddit, you might just find a community in where you least expect it.