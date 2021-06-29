Study shows Pfizer and Moderna could provide long-term protection against COVID-19

Scientists may have solved the mystery of how long the vaccine will protect you against COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began, there have been questions about how long the shot will protect patients against the virus.

Now, there are finally some answers, and the news is better for some folks than others, and it might depend on which vaccine you received.

Let's connect the dots.

MRNA VACCINES EQUAL LASTING PROTECTION

A new report in Journal Nature shows MRNA vaccines could provide long-term protection against the virus. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines fall into that category.

The study did not look at the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but the lead researcher told the New York Times he did not believe the immune response from the J&J shot would last as long.

BOOSTER UNCERTAINTY

So if you got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, how long is that protection going to last?

The findings show both of those vaccines create a persistent immune reaction in the body, meaning your immunity could last for years.

Researchers say people who had those shots may not need a booster shot after all, as long as the virus doesn't drastically evolve from its current forms.

DIVERSE IMMUNITY FIGHTS VARIANTS

Scientists also believe that the immunity provided by vaccines is actually better than the immunity provided by getting infected with COVID-19.

That's because it is more diverse, meaning it will do a better job fighting the variants.

But the best possible protection appears to be people who were vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19.

Doctors say their immunity could last a lifetime.

