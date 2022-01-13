How many inches of snow, sleet, and ice on Sunday? Here's our early forecast

We'll have a good amount of sleet and ice in our area with the storm on Sunday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Winter weather is on the way to the Piedmont. The big question is, how much snow, sleet, and ice can you expect in your neighborhood?

The WFMY News 2 Weather Team has been hard at work all week tracking the storm. Here's the latest forecast.

Bottom line, Sunday is going to be a bad day of weather. A winter storm is on the way that will deliver an icy mix to our area all day. It will start as snow in the early morning, then transition to sleet as the day goes on. Eventually, it will end as some freezing rain that could create scattered power outages. Travel will be very difficult. It's going to be a mess that may take a while to be cleared up.

What's the timing?

Mostly dry Saturday (can't rule out an afternoon or evening snow shower, but mostly dry and good for preps)

Snow moves in early Sunday morning before sunrise

Changes to sleet by midday across much of the Triad and Piedmont

Snow lingers a bit longer in the Foothills and Mountains before switching to some sleet

Changes to freezing rain (ice) in the southern Piedmont afternoon, and then freezing rain in the Triad around late afternoon

Storm exits Sunday night

Cold and dry Monday / Tuesday / Wednesday

How much snow and sleet and ice:

Remember, we're really not calling this a "snow storm" - more of a "winter storm". The reason being, we're going to see snow and sleet, plus freezing rain. When sleet mixes in with snow it packs it down, makes it icier and less fun overall. So, our forecast reflects those compacted totals and may be lower than some of the national apps that you're seeing.

Mountains and Foothills : Highest snow totals will be here. Over 6-8 inches is possible in the areas that stay snow the longest.

: Highest snow totals will be here. Over 6-8 inches is possible in the areas that stay snow the longest. Most of the Triad, including Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, and Lexington: A broad area of 2-4 inches of packed snow and sleet is possible

A broad area of 2-4 inches of packed snow and sleet is possible Areas south and east of I-85: Lower amounts of snow and sleet are likely here, as much as 2 inches, but as little as 1 or less is possible

The potential for freezing rain is there for Sunday afternoon. Areas in the southern Piedmont and eastern Piedmont have the biggest risk in our area to see some significant ice. The darker shade of pink on the map indicates where the biggest risk for power outages would be - which may be scattered in this storm.

What are the main impacts?

Bad travel all day Sunday

Icy neighborhood roads linger possibly for a few days

Scattered power outages across NC

Downed trees can't be ruled out in areas that see most ice

Q & A with Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley: