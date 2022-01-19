How much snow is possible in the Triad this time?

The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking some *possible* snow Thursday night and again Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's not like the last storm, but the WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking the possibility of some more snow showers heading our way. This isn't a guarantee, but there will be two chances for getting snow this go around in the Triad: one on Thursday night, and one on Friday afternoon/evening.

Why is there a two-day chance?

The weather setup this time brings a cold front our way on Thursday. This will give us rainfall for Thursday morning and midday. This much is locked in. By Thursday afternoon and evening, cold air will start to pour in as rainfall continues.

As the cold air moves in, a switchover to snow is possible between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. This isn't too common for our area, but it appears like at least a few hours of scattered snow showers will be possible through the evening and into the early overnight. Light accumulations of a coating to an inch may be possible, which would create slick spots on roads.

Even if you don't see snow in your area Thursday night, roads are likely to have slick spots. Temperatures will drop quickly into the 20s, going all the way down to 21 by Friday morning. Black ice is likely to be an issue for the Friday morning commute.

With the front past us, usually, we'd be done with the weather. This time, a new area of low pressure could bring back precipitation across North Carolina by Friday afternoon into the evening. For our area, the chance of Friday afternoon snow showers is lower in the western Piedmont and Foothills and higher east of Greensboro. Areas that see snow showers may be able to pick up an inch or two over several hours, creating slick roadways.

Whatever is left of the precipitation will leave us behind by Saturday morning, but slick roads may remain as temperatures stay below freezing. Sunshine will return Saturday afternoon.

It's just a possibility, not a certainty

For now, we're going to leave our WFMY News 2 Snow Meter at "possible". This means snow isn't a guarantee either on Thursday or on Friday.

The fact that snow showers are likely to be scattered and mostly light Thursday night means that's not guaranteed for your area.

On Friday, snow showers may only impact a portion of our area, mainly east of Greensboro.

So, for now, we will leave the snow meter in the possible range.

How much for my neighborhood?

The most difficult question to answer this time is, "How much snow will I get?" Remember that not all of our area is guaranteed to see snow. So, it's possible you may end up with nothing.

Still, it's within two days so it's time for us to put out a snow map to let you know what the potential may be if you get snow showers either or both days.

Plan on around an inch of snow if you see snow showers from the Triad east. Highest amounts may be around two inches in our area if you get into a heavier band.

Lowest amounts will be a dusting to near no snowfall.