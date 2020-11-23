How the pandemic affects 2021 college admissions

We speak with admission expert Ray Celeste Tanner with Salem College about the current situation.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Parents of high school aged kids are either worried or excited these days. Will the college admissions be harder or actually easier? Can my kid get into a university that they might not have pre-pandemic?

Rae Celeste Tanner with Salem College says it all depends on the school.

"We haven't really changed our admissions standards but the way we speak with students about the school has definitely changed," said Tanner "We do a lot of live virtual campus tours where we are literally live streaming with them as we walk around the school to show what it all looks like and feels like."

The simple answer is you have to check with every institution but with colleges and universities struggling these days it is worth a call to see if your child could get into their dream school easier than pre-pandemic.