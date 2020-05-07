How parents can stop worrying about their kids poor choices

Feel better knowing you've done your best to teach and guide your young adult kids to make the best decisions for themselves.

It's natural for parents to worry about their kids, no matter how old their kids are. Recently, there's an increase in COVID-19 catch it parties where teens and young adults try to catch the potentially deadly virus to win money. The key is that at least one person who has tested positive for COVID-19 is at the party as well.

It's a scary thought for anyone. But, what if you're a parent and your teen or young adult is off to college or living on their own, and you worry about them making the wrong choice like participating in these types of situations or challenges.

As a parent, you'd like to prevent your teen or young adult from going to these parties. One way is to talk to them about peer pressure, negative influences, popularity and consequences. As you know when your child reaches 18 years of age then they're responsible for their own actions. Long gone are the days when mom or dad can bail them out. When you learn of these types of stories in the news, you can start a conversation. The key is to ask your teen or young adult questions about the situation and listen to their thoughts. This information will let you know where to take the conversation. Avoid passing judgment by saying something like, "What a stupid idea?"

When your kid is no longer living at home and/or you can't reach them, you can get anxious when you hear stories like the COVID-19 catch it party. Without controlling your anxiety and worry then you can go down the crazy thought lane, which can make your worry worse. Instead, find ways to calm yourself whether through exercise, yoga, meditation. Through these types of activities then you can regain control of your emotions and feelings.

When your child becomes an adult you tend to lose a lot of control over their lives. Reassure yourself that you've done the best for them by teaching and guiding them to make the best choices for themselves. As the saying goes, you can lead a horse to water, but you can't make them drink.