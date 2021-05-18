How should Greensboro use $56 million? Check out interactive money tool and make your selections to submit to the city

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro knows how much money it will get from the latest coronavirus stimulus package.

The American Rescue Plan is worth nearly $2 trillion dollars. It means Greensboro will receive $56 million as part of a portion of the plan. The first payment will happen in May and the other payments will be received next year.

You can even help decide how the money will be spent. The city has a tool on its website that lets you pick and choose how much money will go to community programs, non-profits, city amenities and much more. You can also enter your own suggestions. Visit the site to make your selections.