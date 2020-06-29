How students can deal with not being popular in college

Students who were popular in high school may not be popular in college. Blanca Cobb shares insight about why students might want to reconsider popularity.

Colleges are deciding whether to open campuses in the fall. If campuses open up then this means that many students will be leaving friends and making new ones. Making new friends isn't always easy and can take some time. But, what if your student finds that the popularity they had in high school doesn't follow them to college.

Many students want to be popular because it comes with many benefits. When you're popular almost everyone wants to be around you. You're admired. People will want your opinion. You'll almost always have someone to hang out with.

Being popular isn't all fun and games. There are some drawbacks. People have high expectations of you. There's a lot of pressure to be a certain way. For some people, you can develop narcissistic tendencies where you expect the focus to be on you. If you base your self-esteem on your popularity when you have a falling out then your self-esteem will tank.

If your student still wants to be popular then ask them to think about the reasons why popularity means so much to them. How is their popularity gonna to change their life, particularly after they graduate form college. I say to focus your energy on being the best person you can be. Be nice. Be considerate. Be kind. Be thoughtful. Show an interest in people. And you'll find the right kind of friends regardless of popularity.