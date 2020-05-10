How to celebrate Halloween in Greensboro

The city is holding several socially-distanced events to get you into the holiday spirit.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro is getting spooky this Halloween season regardless of the pandemic.

The city is holding several modified events to get people into the Halloween spirit.

Parks and Recreation events:

Halloween Hoopla: Every Tuesday in October at 4 p.m. the Hoopla will feature DIY carnival games, crafts, and treats you can make at home. It will be hosted live on the department's Facebook page.

DIY Costumes: The Greensboro Youth Council will teach viewers how to make their own costumes on Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. This will also be a Facebook live event.

Costume Contest. The Greensboro Youth Council will host a virtual costume contest. There will be kids, teens, adults, groups, and pets categories. Submit your costumes between Oct. 12-23. The winners will be announced on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page on Oct. 30.

Reverse Parade: Participants can get in their car and drive through a Halloween festival, jugglers, magicians, dancers, and groups handing out tons of candy and prizes. It will be held Oct 24. from 4-7 p.m. at the Greensboro Sportsplex. You'll have to register to participate in the event.

Public Library Events

(All library events will be held on Facebook live.)

Haunted Houses Scrapbooking: Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. Kids and teens can create their own haunted house scrapbook page. Pick up a supply kit at any library location and join the fun on the library's Facebook page.

Book Talk with a Twist: You can enjoy Halloween books and a candy mug cake recipe on Oct. 15 at 3 p.m.

Field Trip with Miss Brandon: Oct. 17 at 10:30 a.m. Join virtual field trip and hear about The Little Old Lady Who Wasn't Afraid of Anything.

How to make Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm: Oct. 20, 3 p.m.

Reading of Go Away Big Green Monster: Oct. 21, 10:30 a.m.

Pumpkin Story and Counting Rhyme: Enjoy a Halloween story and counting rhyme on Oct. 28, 10:30 a.m.

Films & Plays

Halloween Drive-in Movie: Enjoy a free drive-in movie night at the Greensboro Coliseum on Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. Visit the Greensboro Department of Parks and Recreation's Facebook page to vote on a movie.

North Carolina Radio Play Festival: The Greensboro Playwright's Forum and Cary Playwright's Forum will host the festival starting Oct. 10. It will feature Halloween-themed plays and be broadcasted on the CPR Radio Hour podcast. The plays are free but there is a suggested donation of $5.

Ghost Stories & Haunted places:

Ghost stories with Cynthia Moore Brown: On Oct. 30, Storyteller Cynthia Moore Brown will share a set of Ghost stories on the Greensboro History Museum's Facebook page.

History Lunch Break - Greensboro's Haunted Spaces: The Greensboro History Museum's weekly History Lunch Break event will take a spooky turn. It will discuss some of Greensboro's haunted spots and scary stories. That will also be Oct. 30 at noon.