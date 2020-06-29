How to deal when someone thinks poorly of you

What you think of yourself matters more than what others think. Here are some tips on how to cope.

Right now with people spending a little more time at home, its giving people time to reflect on how they view themselves compared to how others see themselves. At some point someone has said to you -- who cares what other people think? Well --that's easier to ask than answer sometimes.

It's more important what you think about yourself than others' opinions. You know who you are and what you're made of so when someone thinks poorly of you, it hurts. It stinks when someone dislikes you or says bad things about you that aren't true. Remember that you have to live with yourself not them. Actually, their behavior speaks more about their character and insecurities than you. They have an unmet need to feel important. And one way to feel better is to make someone look worse.

When someone thinks poorly of you, it's natural to want to defend yourself. You want to prove them wrong. Small-minded, narcissistic, victim-playing will come back at you harder. Instead take that energy of wanting to defend yourself and focus on living. Your life. Your rules. Live your best life. And seek out people who know you, know your character and think highly of you. Those are the people you want in your life.

There are some people who want to be liked and accepted and will do anything to change the negative opinions about them. Remember this that no matter what you do, say, act, treat others, someone will criticize or find fault. You can't please everyone. You'll drive yourself nuts trying. Even if you get back in good graces then they'll find something else to criticize. And don't give them the power of controlling you and how you feel and how you act. You're inflating their egos. You can their power away by living your life on your own terms. That's taking control of your life.