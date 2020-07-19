How to deal when your ex publicly embarrasses you

When relationships are over so is in the privacy. Ways to handle embarrassment when your ex leaks private information.

When you're in a romantic relationship, you naturally assume that anything that happens between you and your love will remain private. Unfortunately, this isn't always the case. Johnny Depp and ex-wife, Amber Heard are in the middle of a contentious libel court case. With both parties throwing verbal barbs at the other and revealing embarrassing information that most people would not want known. When the relationship is over then so is the privacy. And ex's might betray your confidence because of revenge, anger, or jealousy. As a way to get back at you for any perceived hurts or to make themselves feel better, they might leak private information.

They don't care how it makes them look to share private information if they know they can hurt you. They believe that they can control the narrative or the situation by saying bad things about you. They have an agenda and they're going to accomplish that agenda and it doesn't matter how it makes them look. They think that you'll look worse in public opinion than they will. As part of their goal is to look like the victim.

To deal with the embarrassment, you have to take control of the situation by letting go of what you can't control. Ignore what you can. Address what's most important to you. And clarify any information with those closest to you.