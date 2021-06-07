How to donate if you can’t make it to celebrate Tanya Rivera’s milestone birthday in helping to feed 50,000 people!

The goal is to collect enough food to feed 50,000 people.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2’s Tanya Rivera is celebrating a milestone birthday in style! Rivera is turning 50 in July and she’s hosting an all-day food drive to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC.

The goal is to collect enough food to feed 50,000 people. We can reach that goal with both food and monetary donations.

Did you know that 1 in 6 of our neighbors may be facing food insecurity, that’s according to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The organization delivers more than 36 million meals each year. They also make sure 4.2 million pounds of fresh produce are distributed each year. Volunteers also donate more than 40,000 hours each year to helping provide food for others in need in our communities.

You can bring a food or money donation out to the Harris Teeter at Greensboro's Friendly Shopping Center from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20.

