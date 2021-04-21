How to file an appeal with the NCDES if asked to pay back unemployment benefits

Do you owe unemployment benefits to the state? Here's how to file an appeal and what to do if you're denied.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video features previous unemployment overpayment issues.

If you have received a letter from the North Carolina Division of Employment Security asking you to pay back your unemployment benefits there are a few things you can do to fight it.

WFMY News 2 has received numerous calls about this issue.

Recently, a Guilford County Schools substitute teacher who has collected unemployment benefits since the beginning of the pandemic was asked to pay back nearly $23,000. She previously received a letter from the NCDES saying she was never entitled to those benefits. However, she had until May 10 to file an appeal. According to her attorney, the NCDES reversed its 'redetermination' and she no longer has to pay back the $23,000.

You too can file an appeal for your case.

Steps to file an appeal

File An Appeal

The first thing you need to do is file an appeal. You can do that on the NCDES website.

At the top of the website, there is an “Appeals” drop-down tab. Click on that and select the option: “File An Appeal.”

What if your appeal is denied?

If you had a hearing and you're denied an appeal, you can ask DES for a waiver. But you can only ask for a waiver if you're receiving regular unemployment, not Pandemic Unemployment Assistance from the CARES Act.

If you received a notice in the mail, there are instructions on the letter advising you what to do.

How to file an initial appeal

Information provided by DES

The best and fastest way to file an initial appeal is by using the DES online benefits system, available by signing into your account on our website at des.nc.gov. You can appeal issues from the ‘Determination History’ while signed into your account. You can also fax appeals to 919-857-1296 or email them to des.public.appeals@nccommerce.com. Note that due to the volume of emails being received, it will take several weeks or longer for your email to be reviewed. You should not submit claims or general questions to the Appeals email box, as those messages are only reviewed to determine if they are valid appeals.

How to file an appeal by mail

Information provided by DES

The final option for filing appeals is by postal mail, to DES Appeals, P.O. Box 27967, Raleigh, NC 27611-7967. Note that appeals sent by email, fax or postal mail will take longer to process, so allow several weeks or longer for your appeal to be reviewed and scheduled.

Verbal/oral appeals are not valid and will not be accepted.

Got questions about the appeal process?

If you have questions regarding the appeals process you can contact the Customer Call Center at 888-737-0259. The Appeals Section and Appeals Referees are not able to provide you legal advice on whether you should file an appeal.

Other Helpful Info.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance line: 866-847-7209.

Fax: 919-857-1296

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Overpayment inquiries