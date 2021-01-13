How to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Cone Health and the Guilford County Health Department are teaming up to double their capacity and vaccinate more people.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many are hopeful that the COVID-19 vaccine will help end this pandemic but those trying to get the shot have been met with frustration. Now, Cone Health and the Guilford County Health Department are teaming up to vaccinate more people.

On January 19th they're hosting a large-scale vaccination event and will be able to double their capacity. DeAnne Brooks, the chief pharmacy officer with Cone Health answered some of the most popular questions you are asking about the effort starting with who can come get a shot.

"Anyone who is 75 years old and older can receive a vaccine at the Coliseum," Brooks said.

The event is at the special events center. It is NOT a drive-thru but they will have people there to help you in the building if you need assistance. But, and this is important, you can't just show up.

"You have to make an appointment, we have to make sure that we are giving our vaccines in an orderly fashion and we have enough vaccines for everyone who has an appointment," Brooks said.

You can do that through Guilford County or, if you live outside of Guilford County, through Cone Health.

MAKE AN APPOINTMENT WITH THE GUILFORD COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT: visit healthyguilford.com and click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Info” rectangle or call 336-641-7944 and select Option 2.

MAKE AN APPOINTMENT WITH CONE HEALTH: visit conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188. (Individuals living outside of Guilford County should register through Cone Health.)

Brooks says they have about 500 Pfizer shots available at the first event. That means in 21 days you'll need the second dose. So how people can be sure they'll get that?

"We are keeping a total tally of first doses that we are giving people to ensure that people have second doses," Brooks said.

Finally, why is it important for people to get this vaccine?