GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- If you lost your food due to power outages from Tropical Storm Michael you could be eligible for food replacement options if you participate in Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) programs.

HOW TO GET FOOD REPLACEMENT OPTIONS

You’ll need to act quickly. You must report food products purchased with (FNS) that were lost during Tropical Storm Michael. That means you’ll need to either verbally report it or write to Social Services within 10 days of the incident, or no later than October 24 in order to be eligible. After filing the report staff will work with you to get the replacement benefits. Remember to call the DHHS Offices in High Point or Greensboro.

DEBRIS REMOVAL

GREENSBORO DEBRIS REMOVAL

If you live in Greensboro and have extensive tree damage due to Tropical Storm Michael should call the City Contact Center at 336-373-CITY (2489), use the GSO Collects app “Report an Issue” feature, or email.

All other residents should continue to properly prepare yard waste for pickup on normal trash collection day.

Here’s how to prepare it:

• Use your own 32-gallon trash can. All items should be contained inside.

• Bag it with heavy duty, clear plastic bags. No other bags will be collected.

• Tie yard waste in bundles not more than five feet long.

• Cans, bags or bundles must be no heavier than 50 pounds.

WINSTON-SALEM BRUSH/DEBRIS REMOVAL

The City of Winston-Salem is loosening their brush collection rules to help you clean up from the tropical storm.

The city is cleaning it up by quadrant and working clockwise according to the map.

The rule change states, crews will collect brush more than 6 inches in diameter or more than 6 feet long until storm cleanup is complete.

REQUIREMENTS & PLACEMENT - Brush must not exceed 6 inches in diameter and 6 feet in length. Brush should be big enough to be collected with a pitchfork. Brush must be placed neatly at the curb with all limbs facing the same direction in an accessible area.

BRUSH NOT COLLECTED BY THE CITY - Commercially cut brush; brush cut from vacant lots or from businesses or apartments; brush mixed with other materials such as garbage, junk or household trash; brush that does not meet the size requirements, i.e. stumps; brush placed in inaccessible areas, i.e. underwires, tree branches or blocked by vehicles.

Call CityLink for questions or points that need clarification at 311 or (336) 727-8000.

HIGH POINT DEBRIS REMOVAL

Due to damage from Tropical Storm Michael, the City will partially relax yard waste guidelines to alleviate debris removal for residents.

If you can bring yard waste to the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday, October 22, we will collect it. It does not have to meet the current 4’ length, tied and less than 50 pounds limit, however, it must not have been performed by a private/commercial contractor. We will relax these guidelines for one week, through the 7 a.m. October 22 deadline.

Because of equipment, please only put limbs/branches on the curb. Do not put leaves, as those are collected with different vacuum equipment.

We will begin collection efforts on October 22, as crews are available. Collection may continue for several weeks as debris amount is assessed.

Ingleside Compost Facility will be open on Saturday, 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for residents that want to drop yard waste off there instead.

Leaf collection is scheduled to begin Monday, November 12, so please remember – no leaves on the curb until then.

