How to get help if you're an evacuee from the United Way

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The United Way of Forsyth County has resources that can benefit people impacted by the Weaver Plant fire.
Resources available:
- American Red Cross providing shelter for evacuees at 414 Deacon Blvd
- Imprint Cares offering remote learning services
- Second Harvest Food Bank working with Red Cross to provide meals and snacks
- Mental Health Association in Forsyth County providing free short-term counseling
“We are blessed to have so many wonderful local organizations willing to jump into action when members of our community are in need of rapid assistance,” said United Way President and CEO Cindy Gordineer. “The United Way will continue to monitor the situation associated with the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire and work with our community partners to be responsive.”
We will continuously monitor and update this story as more resources become available.