How to grow and change the laws around you that watch over your life, more on Youday!

Today on youday! Coach LaMonte highlights the importance of creating new laws and how not having the right personal laws in place can hinder our personal growth.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When was the last time you established new laws for your life?

Were you even aware that we subconsciously create laws for our lives based on the season we find our lives in? We create these laws to protect, guide, and shift our lives in the direction which benefits our personal growth.

The greatest problem about personal laws is when we attempt to apply old laws into a new lifestyle when the law simply no longer fits. We are constantly growing and changing but as you grow you must change the laws to accommodate your new lifestyle. The bible reveals you can't put new wine into old wineskins - stop trying to force yourself into an old you that the new you doesn't recognize.

Change the laws and watch everything else around you change.

This is Coach LaMonte make today your best Youday!