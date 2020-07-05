Whether you've already lost a job or you are scared that you're going to lose a job, people are feeling anxious. And understandably so. With more than 22 million people who filed for unemployment and with the daily threat of more businesses closing is nerve wrecking.

Uncontrolled anxiety can be problematic. When you're anxious, you tend to catastrophize. Your mind can run away from you. And you can be consumed with negative thoughts such as "I won't find a job." "There's too much competition." Or, "I might not make as much money and I still have bills to pay." Your emotions tend to take over rational thought. Anxiety can give you nightmares. You might eat too much or not enough and the same with sleep and exercise. You might start drinking or smoking cigarettes. Or, your alcohol consumption or the number of cigarettes you smoke can increase. And you might become irritable, which will make relationships tense.

There are a number of ways to reduce your anxiety. The ideas I'm sharing are what you've heard before, but perhaps, you haven't applied them yet. Find out what relaxes you. Find something to control not only your mind, but your body. Make yourself exercise. Even if it's 10 or 15 minutes. You can journal about what you're scared of. What you think might happen. What you can do. Figure out what you can control and journal about that too. Be grateful for the good things that are happening in your life. Even if it's minor, like the sun coming up. Or,you're breathing. Start focusing on the positive because it'll change your perspective. And when you change your perspective then you can find solutions.

It's absolutely normal to feel anxiety occasionally. You can't go through life without experiencing anxiety at some point. It's when anxiety interferes with your daily life and your enjoyment of life that it becomes a problem. If after a few weeks you still can't get a hold of your anxiety then call a mental health professional.

