x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

How to have a good relationship with your partner's mother

Blanca Cobb talks about what to do to have a better relationship with the mother of your partner.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Moms are notorious for paying close attention to their children’s romantic partners to see if they’re a good fit, which can be a little intimidating and create resistance initially. Moms are watchful and some aren’t discrete if they don’t particularly care for you.

Developing a relationship can take time. It isn’t something to be rushed. Find commonalities, show a sincere interest in them and their child that you’re dating, and spend time with them. Learn about them as you would anyone else. Realize that most moms can see insincerity a mile away and aren’t easily fooled.

Don’t get too comfortable too soon. Cultivating a solid relationship takes time. Realize that just because their mom might complain about their child doesn’t open the door for you to do so.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out