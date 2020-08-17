How to keep kids positive when school technology fails

The first day of school started with a technology snafu that left NC students offline for a short period of time. Blanca Cobb gives tips to keep kids motivated.

As if back-to-school in the middle of a pandemic wasn't stressful enough, this morning virtual learning was temporarily shut down because of a statewide technology glitch that didn't allow students to log on Canvas learning platform. This glitch had many parents and students in limbo and many feeling disappointed and discouraged.

To keep kids motivated, parents should let kids know that the glitch is temporary and this doesn't mean that school is canceled. Many kids might think that school's closed or that this virtual or remote learning isn't going to work. Nope, not the case. Parents need to stress that glitches happen and learning is on temporary pause. It's not a prediction of what's to come.

For the younger kids, you can explain that sometimes things don't go as planned. The school is fixing the issue so they can start their online learning as soon as possible. In the meantime, as your schedule permits, you can have chats about what they're looking forward with the virtual learning. Stay focused on positive. And read book - have them do an educational activity such as draw, read, build, create. This keeps them focused on what's to come. If they take too much of a break then they're likely to not jump right back into remote learning when it's back online.