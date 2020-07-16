How to live your best life when you're stuck

If you feel stuck, here are a few ideas to help you live your best life.

Earlier this week, Kelly Preston, died of breast cancer at age 57. Her death took many by surprise. She had not previously announced she had cancer, and she was so young. Even though we know people die from cancer at any age, it can be hard to cope with the news of someone so young dying of the disease. A young death can be even harder to cope with in the middle of uncertainty of the pandemic and economy. It can make some people reflect on their lives and what they have and haven't yet accomplished or experienced.

When you're reflecting on your life, it's easy to focus on the negative, failures, and what you haven't done or experienced. This is what I should have done. Or, wish I would have done. Ruminating on that doesn't change anything. You lose sight of your strengths. To live your best life then you have to take charge of your thinking and attitude. This means to reframe the negatives and find positives. What have you done? What have you gotten right? What lessons did you learn from your mistakes?

To start living your best life, make a plan. A short, simple step plan to get momentum and feel success. Make a 7 day plan. Detail what you need to do and evaluate what's working or not working. Break it up so it doesn't become overwhelming. Make a plan - evaluate - what worked, what didn't, how to fix what isn't working. Then create next 7 day plan.

Fear and excuses is what will stop you from moving forward. Scared of what could happen. Scared of failure. Scared of what people might think or say. Make excuses like, well, it wasn't meant to be that's why it didn't work out. No, it didn't work out because you did nothing to make it work.