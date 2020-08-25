How to make virtual apologies personable in our social distancing work

In person talks are limited to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Blanca Cobb shares body language tips to make a virtual amends feel like a face-to-face chat.

Today is National Kiss & Make Up Day. The past several months have been stressful for a lot of people adjusting to a new way of life since the coronavirus pandemic. During stressful times, tempers tend to get shorter and sharp words can be exchanged. But, now when you go to make amends, it's different because often times, you may not be making up face-to-face.

Pre-pandemic, many people preferred to have face-to-face conversations about serious topics and apologizing. However, in our new reality of social distancing, some people might feel awkward to have these types of chats virtually. Behind masks and standing six feet apart, it's difficult to make the conversation feel personable. Some might even question the sincerity of the amends.

I say try a video chat where you can see the person. Look into the camera not the screen to make eye contact and project warmth. Make you that you're not distracted and give your undivided attention when you're chatting. Make sure that your torso is facing the screen and talk from your heart. Even though you can't physically touch through a screen, you can reach out as if you could touch.

If you're standing 6 feet apart having the conversation, do the same as you would on a video chat, but modulate your tone of voice. Speak loud so they can hear, not yelling. You can take off your mask, and remember to use soft facial expressions and smile.