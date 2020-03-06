How to make tough conversations easier

Having conversations about hard topics can be easier by monitoring body language.

There is a lot of unrest in our country right now. Many people are having tough conversations whether it be about the coronavirus or civil unrest in our country. Body language plays a role in communication. When you have tough conversations, people will be doing more than listening to what you say. They'll be picking up on body language signs that indicates that something isn't quite right. Some signs include head pulls back, eyebrows tense up, eyebrows furrows or eyes widen. Also, listen to breaths of exasperation or impatience. People might also cut their jaw, which signals tension.

When tension is running high, people might be more reactive. So it's important to show positive body language during tough talks. If have an ego or feel that you're right or justified about a particular position then it'll come across in your body language. That's why positive body language is important. Having a relaxed muscles shoulders and posture suggests comfort. When you're comfortable then you appear more approachable. When you're relaxed, you come across as more open and willing to listen. When you lean towards someone and tilt your head slightly - you're showing that you're listening. Nod your head when you're being thoughtful or encouraging someone to speak. Remember people want to be heard.