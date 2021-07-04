How to manage summer stress between kids and working at home

Parents will get more work done with fewer interruptions, and children will be feeling pretty good about what they can do for themselves.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The school year is winding down; kids will be back for summer break. If parents are working at home, teaching their kids different life skills can limit stress on everyone's end. Parents will get more work done with fewer interruptions, and children will be feeling pretty good about what they can do for themselves.

Part of a parent's job is to teach their kids to live independently once they grow up and leave the house. When kids learn that they can do things for themselves, then it's a confidence builder. Many children are likely to try new things because they have building blocks of confidence already rooted. When parents are busy and their kids can manage a few developmentally appropriate activities, it decreases everyone's stress.

Young children love to be helpers. So, learning to put their toys away after playing with them and taking their dirty dishes to the sink or dishwasher, and putting a throw pillow back on the sofa. When children help, they feel proud of themselves, and it boosts their confidence. When parents appreciate their kid's help, then it's even better.

Being proactive instead of reactive is the way to go. When you explain to your child that you have to get some work done, set up a visual timer to see the countdown of when you'll be at a stopping point while you're busy; make sure that your kids have plenty to do. And teach your kids a nonverbal sign that lets you know that you need your attention without directly interrupting you.