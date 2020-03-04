GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents you've been at home with your kids for a few weeks now.

You may still be adjusting to online learning. Many students across the Triad are now using the program Canvas to complete their assignment.

Canvas reps said it's important to set reasonable expectations for both you and your kids.

"We are all working from home our kids and holy cow that’s kind of a stressful time. We need to really moderate our expectations. Kids are not going to be attending virtual school online for six hours a day," Hilary Sharton VP of Strategy said.

Make sure you are only doing as much as your child can tolerate.

"If you need to take a mental health break as a student and go spend a couple of hours and not paying attention to this weird online learning thing that’s happening right now that’s totally fine too," Hilary Scharton said.

Sharton added that doing things off-screen makes a difference as well.

"Kids should be reading and writing and doing things that interest them and after that space anything they can manage to get done with technology that would just be great for them," Sharton said.

If you are having a problem logging into Canvas, Sharton said you won't be alone.

"A lot of the software that we use to do digital school like this and a lot of the software that the teachers are using right now was not intended to be used this way or this much," Sharton said.

She said to just give it a break for a while and come back at another time because too many people could be logging in at the same time.

RELATED: Advice for parents navigating day one of online learning

RELATED: 'We don't want parents to feel like they have to become a teacher' | Guilford County Schools explains online learning

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775