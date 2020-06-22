How to not let the stress of the coronavirus ruin your vacation

During stressful times, vacations help you relax. But, in the midst of a pandemic, some tempers might flare. Ways to keep calm during vacation.

It's the start of summer and many families are starting to think about summer vacations. We know that vacations with children can be fun as well as challenging at times. Let's talk about ways to keep your cool during tense moments, particularly vacationing during the current pandemic.

People have been cooped up for the past few months. There's been a lot of national unrest with the quarantine, social unrest, economic fallout. With all these stresses, some people's patience level might be low. And people have different opinions about the coronavirus - what's safe and what isn't. Some believe face masks, others don't, some believe social distancing, others don't.

When there are differences of opinion then conflict can happen. For example, let's say that your child gets to close to someone else. This could potentially cause problems. You might feel that either your child or you is six feet apart while someone else could think that you're too close.

With different positions of mask wearing and staying six feet apart, this might pose some confusion for your kids. If they see other children without masks or standing really close to someone then your kids might question you. To avoid problems, have a conversation with your child stating that different families have different rules. And explain what the rule is in your family. Another way to prevent problems is thinking ahead to possible problematic situations with your child. Let's say that your child might take off their mask when they get hot and sweaty. To prevent the problem if you want your kid to wear mask then when you notice that they're getting hot and sweaty then it's time to take a break. If you know that your kid has a lot of energy during the morning. And social distancing isn't an issue.