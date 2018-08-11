GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Now that election season is over, you might be wondering how to get rid of yard signs.

The City of Greensboro says the signs are not recyclable for a couple of reasons: they are made of non-recyclable plastic, and if put in the recycling, they'll end up in the paper bales because they are flat; any wire or wooden stakes are also not recyclable because they can get caught in machinery and cause damage to equipment, or can injure employees at the recycling center.

If you want to recycle the metal stakes, you can take them to a local scrap metal facility for recycling.

The city says to put any wooden stakes in the trash, or repurpose them for another use.

