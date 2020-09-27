Let your daughter make choices, struggle to solve problems and make sure you model confidence to raise a confident girl. Blanca Cobb explains.

Today is International Daughters Day. Earlier on the show, I talked about what should parents teach their daughters so they choose the right partner. Eventually, your daughter will date. Now, let's talk about instilling confidence in your girls.

Let your daughter make choices. When she makes choices she's learning to trust her own judgment. Whether it's between the blue or green sippy cup or whether it's choosing what afterschool activity she wants to participate in, gives your daughter some control over her life. She realizes that she can make decisions and doesn't have to rely on someone else to make decisions for her. She'll believe in herself.

If you immediately rescue your daughter when she has a problem then she'll learn to rely on someone else instead of herself. Instead, let her struggle for a little bit because you want her to develop persistence, grit and problem solving skills. The goal of parenting is to raise daughters who are self-sufficient when they leave home. You can give her support and guidance while she's figuring out a problem. And of course, they may be times that you have to step in and fix the situation. The point is to let her try first.

Moms are the most important role models for their daughters. You're in the prime position to show your daughter what confidence looks like and sounds like. How do you handle problems and stresses? Are you persistent and show grit. How do you handle changes with your weight, appearance, aging? Your daughter will watch what you do and ignore what you say. You teach by example so be sure you're modeling the confidence that you want your daughter have.