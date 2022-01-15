How to report a power outage

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The threat for power outages in the Triad is growing with winter weather on the way this weekend.
According to WFMY News 2’s Weather Team, a winter storm is on the way that will deliver an icy mix to our area all day Sunday. It will start as snow early Sunday morning, then transition to sleet and freezing rain as the day goes on.
If you experience a power outage, you'll want to report it to your energy provider by getting in contact with them.
Here's how you can report a power outage.
REPORTING POWER OUTAGES
- Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online
- Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
- NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870
- Energy United: 1-800-386-4833
- Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633
- Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667
- Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241
- City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337
- City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111
POWER LINE SAFETY
Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging during a storm.
Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Make sure to report downed power lines to your local power company and to your police department.
If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.