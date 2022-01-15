How to report a power outage

A winter storm is on the way that will deliver an icy mix to our area all day Sunday, with the threat for power outages growing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The threat for power outages in the Triad is growing with winter weather on the way this weekend.

According to WFMY News 2’s Weather Team, a winter storm is on the way that will deliver an icy mix to our area all day Sunday. It will start as snow early Sunday morning, then transition to sleet and freezing rain as the day goes on.

If you experience a power outage, you'll want to report it to your energy provider by getting in contact with them.

Here's how you can report a power outage.

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

POWER LINE SAFETY

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging during a storm.

Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Make sure to report downed power lines to your local power company and to your police department.