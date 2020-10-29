How to report a power outage

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging during a storm.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hurricane Zeta is expected to bring powerful winds Thursday that could cause damage and power outages.

The storm could bring gusts over 45-55 mph at times in the midday and afternoon hours Thursday, mainly between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Power outages will be likely for some.

Here's how you can report a power outage.

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

POWER LINE SAFETY

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging during a storm.

Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Report downed power lines to your local power company and to your police department.