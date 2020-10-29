How to report a power outage

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hurricane Zeta is expected to bring powerful winds Thursday that could cause damage and power outages.
The storm could bring gusts over 45-55 mph at times in the midday and afternoon hours Thursday, mainly between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Power outages will be likely for some.
Here's how you can report a power outage.
REPORTING POWER OUTAGES
- Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online
- Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
- NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870
- Energy United: 1-800-386-4833
- Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633
- Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667
- Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241
- City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337
- City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111
POWER LINE SAFETY
Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging during a storm.
Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Report downed power lines to your local power company and to your police department.
If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.