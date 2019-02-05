GREENSBORO, N.C. — Are there really flying saucers and aliens? Your guess is as good as ours!

But there are some things you should know about UFOlogy that at least you can impress your friends with at your next party or you might even want to join in and become a field investigator. Yes, you can become a UFO Field Investigator with some reporting organizations.

We’ve turned to MUFON, the Mutual UFP Network for all things UFOs as it's known worldwide.

WHAT IS UFOLOGY?

UFOlogy is the array of subject matter and activities associated with an interest in unidentified flying objects (UFOs). It's derived from the Ancient Greek λογία (logiā).

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the term ‘unidentified flying object’ goes back at least to the 1950s. US aviator and writer, Donald Keyhoe noted in the OED, a citation in 1956 by Edward Ruppelt, an officer in the USAF, stating that he’d invented the term as a more general one to replace the earlier description for, flying saucer.

UFO CLASSIFICATION SYSTEM

Did you know there’s a UFO classification system which is divided into four different categories and also into subcategories, according to MUFON.

4 Categories

• Close Encounter (CE): As per Hynek.

• Maneuver (MA): Trajectory discontinuity in flight.

• Fly-by (FB): No observed discontinuity in flight.

• Anomaly (AN): Unusual lights or unexplained entities.

WHAT'S AN IFO?

Up to 75-80-percent of UFO sightings reported to MUFON are in fact what’s known as IFO. That’s “Identified Flying Object” that can be a natural or man-made phenomenon.

TRACK UFO SIGHTINGS

You can even track UFO sightings! MUFON has an updated live map of recent reported sightings along with dates, descriptions and possible video from around the world. It's a lot of fun to look at especially for your state or country!

Yes, I want to check out the Live UFO Sightings map!

REPORT UFO SIGHTINGS

Even more fun, you can submit your own UFO sightings. MUFON will investigate what you submit for scientific research. The organization also ask that you submit sighting reports with photos and videos. You’ll also have to fill out a report from MUFON which is used for research. After you submit your report it will be assigned an official MUFON Case Number and sent to the MUFON State or National Director where your sighting occurred for follow-up.

What's that in the sky? I don't know, maybe I should report it to MUFON! Click HERE to file a UFO sighting report.

Make sure you read this first so that you'll fully understand how your information will be used and other frequently asked questions.

WHAT IS MUFON?

MUFON, the Mutual UFP Network is a scientific research organization that collects sighting reports from the public and then investigates them. They have three goals to investigate reports, promote research, and educate the public to their findings. MUFON is a non-profit organization founded in 1969. They have more than 3,000 members worldwide. You can contribute to sightings, track reports, become a member if you want or even a field investigator.

