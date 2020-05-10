How to request an absentee ballot and track it

The 2 Be Counted team is answering all your voter questions ahead of the election.

RALEIGH, N.C. — If you plan on voting by mail in North Carolina, you have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 to request your absentee ballot. Before that, make sure you're registered to vote! That deadline is Friday, Oct. 9.

HOW TO REQUEST A BALLOT

Have one of these two things handy:

Driver's license number, or

Last four digits of social security

The Absentee Ballot Request Portal will ask you to fill out some information to look up your voter registration. Once you've done all that, you'll see your voter information come up, including name, date of birth, city, state, and zip code, and your county. Then, just click CONTINUE to move forward with requesting your absentee ballot.

TRACKING YOUR BALLOT

There are three ways to track your absentee ballot: BallotTrax, the State Board's Voter Search Tool, or by contacting your county board of elections office.

1. BallotTrax - Absentee voters can create an account through BallotTrax to track the status of their ballot from when it is mailed to when it is received by the county board of elections. BallotTrax also updates voters if their ballot cannot be accepted because of issues such as a missing signature or witness information. If this happens, the county board of elections will update the voter on how to correct the issue.

2. Voter Search Tool - When a county board of elections marks a ballot as Accepted, that information will appear in that voter’s record available through the State Board’s Voter Search Tool. Because absentee ballot request information is confidential under state law until the ballot is accepted or until Election Day, absentee request information does not appear in the Voter Search Tool.