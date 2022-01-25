How to stick with New Year's Resolutions: Why people often fail

Studies show 80-percent of New Year’s resolutions fail by mid-February. Psychiatrists say a common reason people fail at resolutions is simply their mentality.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Planning to save money by spending less this year or making it a goal to lose weight by working out every single day are just some of the most common New Year’s resolutions people make every year. Unfortunately, many folks won’t stick with them. Studies show 80-percent of New Year’s resolutions fail by mid-February.

Andrew Farah, M.D. is a psychiatrist with Novant Health. He said one of the most common reasons people fail to stick with resolutions is their mentality.

“I feel bad about myself. Therefore, I’m going to change XYZ,” Farah said. “You want to say, ‘I want to enhance myself; I want to feel better.’ The mistake a lot of people make is it comes from a negative space, then a positive space. We know that a little bit of self-criticism is motivating, but a lot of it will drag you down. People are more likely to accomplish things with a positive mindset rather than one of criticism.”

Farah said these are some of the best ways to stick to a resolution:

Write down your resolution

Tell someone you trust

Set realistic expectations

Create a timetable

Measure your progress

Carve out time

“I can’t tell you the number of people that tell me they want to accomplish something, but they just didn’t change their lifestyle enough to make the time for it,” Farah said. “Sometimes, you just have to stop what you’re doing and go to the gym. Stop what you’re doing and write that chapter. Whatever your goal is.”