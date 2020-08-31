How to talks to kids about the death of a superhero

Super heroes are not suppose to die. Ways to talk to your kids about the death of their superhero.

It's been a few days since actor, Chadwick Boseman, who played the iconic Black Panther died of colon cancer. Many people including children are still struggling with the reality of it. We've seen photos of children paying tribute to their beloved action hero on the social media.

Talking about death with kids isn't easy and particularly, talking about the death of a super hero is more difficult. Particularly with elementary age children (ages 5 - 10), who developmentally may not completely understand death yet. Some children have a hard time understanding the difference between reality and make believe. This means that some children may not be able to separate the actor from his superhero persona. Explaining the death of a superhero can be difficult to understand because heroes saves lives; they don't die. Heroes are protectors. The defeat evil. Even when superheroes face obstacles they still win in the end.

Some parents are uncomfortable talking about the death. They might use the words "passed away" or "went to sleep" or "went to heaven" to soften the meaning of death. However, this can be confusing for children because they may not understand the finality of death. It's better to be straightforward and say "death" or "died" as appropriate.

It's natural for children to have questions about what happens now that their favorite superhero has died. They may ask questions that parents aren't sure how to answer. For example, they might ask, "Who's going to protect the country now?" Based on the knowledge parents know about the superhero and their story, you can fill in the blanks as best you can. And it's okay to tell them that you're not sure. I say parents can help their kids find ways to honor their superhero to keep his memory alive.