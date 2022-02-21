How to talk to your kids about new mask policies

The option to continue masking in school is a decision Guilford County Schools parents will now have to make with their children.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The option to continue masking in school is a decision Guilford County Schools parents will now have to make with their children. GCS' Board of Education members voted Monday, during a special meeting, to lift the mandatory mask mandate making it optional for students and teachers.

Dr. Linda Nicolotti is the Section Head of Pediatric Psychology and Behavioral Health at Brenner Children’s Hospital. She said while some students may feel relieved about the lifting of mask mandates in schools, others may not.

“For example, if they have a health issue or more physically vulnerable or have family members who are more vulnerable if they contract the coronavirus,” Nicolotti said. “I think there are those groups of kids who might feel more anxious without everybody masking and who feel more protected when there is masking.”

Here are some ways Nicolotti suggest parents talk to their children about mask changes in school:

Inform your child about the issue

Ask your child how they feel about the changes

Discuss why your child may want to continue masking

Discuss why your child may not want to continue masking

Emphasize the importance of respecting the opinion of others

“Parents can help their children be aware of other people’s feelings, other people’s ideas, and reasons why other people may choose to mask or not mask and just really instilling your children to be respectful,” Nicolotti said. “You know to encourage their friends, and their peers to be respectful of other children and their choices.”