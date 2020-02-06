How to talk to your kids about protests happening across the country

Police in riot gear, burning buildings, smashed glass, screaming protesters. It's a lot to process for adults even more so for kids.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As thousands across the country protest against racism and police brutality in America, many parents are in the midst of trying to figure out how to talk to their kids about them.

Dr. Nannette Funderburk a clinical psychologist said it's a tough conversation to have but parents should not shy away.

"Kids know that something is going on. They know that life is different. When children see changes and don't know what's going on it can increase anxiety in them," Dr. Funderburk said.

Dr. Funderburk said it's imperative parents understand where they are emotionally before they start the conversation with their kids.

"Because if you start to talk to your child and you have not addressed what is going on in you, you are going to bleed all over them and that is not going to help anyone in this process," Dr. Funderburk explained.

Once that is established, Dr. Funderburk said ask your kid what is going on in their head in their hearts.

"Allow them to talk and then you can take some of your cues from the things that they are saying," she said.

Speaking to your kids on their level will make all the difference Dr. Fuderburk said. When it comes to talking about injustice, she suggests asking them about a time in their life where they experienced something or saw something that wasn't fair.

"In their child view, what did they think about that, how did they feel about that, then what did they do about that and were those things appropriate," Dr. Funderburk said.

And if during the conversation, your child asks you a question you don't know the answer to, Dr. Funderburk said you should use that as a learning experience for you both.

More of Taheshah's conversation with Dr. Funderburk is below.

